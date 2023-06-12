India wins 2-1 over Argentina in FIH Pro League hockey tournament

India ended the 2022-23 season on a high note with a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the FIH Pro League hockey competition here on Sunday. A day after losing 2-3 to hosts Netherlands, the Indian squad rallied and won with to goals from Akashdeep Singh (1st minute) and Sukhjeet Singh (13th). India scored both of its goals in the first quarter, while Argentina cut the deficit in the 57th minute on a shot by Toscani Lucas.

India scored less than two minutes into the game when an unmarked Akashdeep, who was waiting for the ball inside the D, converted a superb pass from the right flank. The Argentines were taken aback by the score so early in the game, but they fought back. They quickly fell down 0-2 as the Indians doubled their lead when a diving Sukhjeet knocked the ball in following some fine work by Vivek Sagar Prasad.

The second quarter saw no goals, as India went into the half-time break comfortably ahead by two goals. The third quarter likewise saw no goals, then Argentina scored off Toscani following a feed from Nicholas after a messy start to the fourth and final quarter, when it looked like India would win 2-0.