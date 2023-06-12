Police banned flying drones near the Jagannath temple

Puri police have banned flying drones near the 12th century shrine ahead of Lord Jagannath’s annual Ratha Jatra on June 20, an official said on Monday. The ban will be in effect until July 1, according to the official, who added that defaulters will face legal consequences. Unregulated drone use by inexperienced people endangers devotees’ safety. We had previously initiated legal action against a few for breaking the rules, stated a top Puri police official.

The advice was given with the safety and security of Srimandir, Sri Gundicha temple, deity chariots, and worshippers in mind. Because the Sri Jagannath Temple has been designated as a Red Zone under the provisions of The Drone Rules 2021, no one is permitted to fly the devices over the temple grounds, according to the advisory, which also stated that no operator should fly a drone without a valid UIN (unique identification number) issued by the DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation). According to the decree, drone operators will be held liable for any mishaps that result in property damage or personal injury.