Bhopal fire damaged documents related to Covid payments, destroyed over 12,000 important MP govt files

In the six-story Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal, a major fire on Monday destroyed furnishings worth Rs 25 crore and more than 12,000 crucial files. The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh said that no critical documents were lost in the fire, contrary to claims made by the Congress that there was a plot behind the fire.

The Madhya Pradesh government’s many departments are housed in Satpura Bhawan. The building’s third level was the initial site of the fire, which then extended to the fourth, fifth and sixth floors. The incident occurred just before the state Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place later this year.

In the past ten years, Satpura Bhawan has experienced three fires. And ironically, exactly like the fires in 2012 and 2018, which occurred right before the Assembly elections in both years, the blaze began on the third level of the government building.