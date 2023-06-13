Poll reveals that nearly half of Americans believe charges against Trump was politically motivated

Nearly half of Americans believe that the second indictment of former President Donald Trump is driven by political motives, according to a recent ABC/Ipsos poll. The survey, conducted in both English and Spanish from June 9-10, revealed that 47 percent of Americans perceive the charges against Trump as politically motivated, while 37 percent hold a different view.

On a Thursday prior to the poll, Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Donald Trump on seven counts. These charges include an offense under the Espionage Act, as well as allegations of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy, and false statements.

Regarding Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case, around 48 percent of Americans believe that he deserves to face charges, while 35 percent disagree. The survey also highlights the contrasting perspectives of Democrats and Republicans.

A significant majority of Democrats, amounting to 86 percent, expressed their support for the indictment, while 45 percent of independents agreed with the charges against Trump. Conversely, approximately 67 percent of Republicans disagreed with the allegations, illustrating a strong partisan divide on the issue.

Considering Trump’s intention to plead not guilty, 46 percent of Americans believe that he should suspend his 2024 presidential campaign in light of the charges. This sentiment reflects concerns among a substantial portion of the population, who believe that running for the highest office while facing such allegations could present problems. On the other hand, 38 percent of respondents expressed the belief that Trump should continue his campaign despite the charges.

In a related development, prominent billionaire Elon Musk raised concerns about Trump’s indictment, noting a perceived bias in the pursuit of Trump compared to other politicians. Musk stressed the importance of the justice system countering such perceptions, warning that failure to do so could result in a loss of public trust. In a tweet, he wrote, “It is very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be selective enforcement, or they will lose public trust.”