Gulf country announces new e-visa entry permit

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has introduced new e-visa entry permit for UK, US, and Schengen visa holders. The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia has announced this. People holding a tourism visa to the UK, US, and Schengen nations, as well as permanent residents from any EU country will be eligible for this new visa.

There is an exemption in which holders of a business or tourism visa to the UK, US on an EU country should have visited the place before applying for a Saudi Arabian visa. First-degree relatives of those holding the aforementioned visas will also be granted entry and can receive visa-on-arrival.

However, this visa will not allow applicants to perform Haj or Umrah during pilgrimage season.