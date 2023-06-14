In Delhi, portion of flyover under construction collapses, kills crane operator

In southwest Delhi, a piece of a flyover that was still being built fell on Wednesday, killing a crane operator.

Manoj C, the deputy commissioner of police for the southwest, claims that the victim was injured when a flyover span near Samalkha fell. He was rushed to the hospital right away but died away.

In the Barapullah-Noida Link Road area of east Delhi, a 42-year-old man lost his life last month when his car flew off a flyover that was still under construction.

The fatal accident happened on May 26 at about 8:30 p.m. Singh was travelling from Noida, where he had been working, to Krishna Nagar, where he lived.