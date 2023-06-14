U-17 Asian Wrestling: India win 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals

Bishkek: In wrestling Indian wrestlers won 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals in the U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. For India, Ankush won gold medal in the freestyle 55kg weight category. He defeated Iran’s Amirreza Ali Teymorizad.

India’s Parveen bagged gold in the women’s wrestling 43kg weight category while Neha triumphed in the women’s 57 kg.

Tushar (60kg freestyle), Vinay (92 kg freestyle) and Jaspooran Singh (110kg freestyle) claimed the three bronze medals for India. Dhanraj Bharat Shirke won silver medal. He lost to Iran’s Ahora Farhad Khateri of Iran. Rupesh bagged the other silver after losing to Iran’s Sam Reza Sayar in the freestyle 48kg final.

India is in the second position in the freestyle team rankings behind Iran with 10 medals.