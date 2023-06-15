After hut in Kushingar catches fire, woman, five children burnt alive

In the Kushinagar area of Uttar Pradesh, a family of six, including a mother and five of her children, died on Wednesday when their hut caught fire.

The incident happened on Wednesday night as the family was sleeping in the Ramkola area. Police are investigating what started the fire.

When they noticed the fire inside the hut, the locals called for help. By putting out the fire, they made an effort to save the family who were trapped within. But the family was burnt alive.

Police have arrived at the scene and have started an investigation.