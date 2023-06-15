After nine years, Kerala updates its speed limits, to take effect on July 1

After nine years, the Kerala government altered the speed restrictions for vehicles on state roads in accordance with a national announcement on Wednesday. The choice was made following the state’s adoption of AI-enabled cameras. After a meeting on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram, the decision to change the speed restrictions was made public by Transport Minister Anthony Raju.

According to the new regulations, cars with up to nine seats will be able to travel at a speed of 110 kmph on national four- and six-lane highways, respectively, and 100 kmph on those with six lanes. The speed limit on other highways, such as MC roads and four-lane state highways, is 90 kmph. Other state and district roads will continue to have a speed restriction of 80 kph, while city roads will have a limit of 50 kph.

The new regulations go into effect on July 1. The top speed restriction for two-wheelers has been lowered from 70 kmph to 60 kmph, while the top speed limit for three-wheelers and school buses will remain at 50 kmph.

On six-lane national highways, the maximum speed limit for light, medium, and heavy-duty passenger cars with more than nine seats is 95 kmph, while the limit for four-lane state highways has been raised from 70 kmph to 90 kmph. On district roads, the lower limit—previously 60 kph—has been raised to 70 kph.

After the state’s adoption of an AI-enabled traffic offence detection system to reduce traffic offences throughout the state, this decision was made.