Pope Francis discharged from the Rome hospital after surgery

Pope Francis was released on Friday from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days ago to repair a hernia and remove uncomfortable scarring, with his surgeon stating that the pontiff is now “better than before” his hospitalization. Francis, 86, exited Gemelli Polyclinic in a wheelchair, smiling and waving and saying “thank you” to the audience, then rose up to board the small Vatican car waiting for him.

In the short distance between him and the white Fiat 500, reporters shoved microphones in his face, and the pontiff smiled and batted them away. “The Pope is fine. Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who performed the three-hour operation on June 7, informed reporters as the pope was driven away. Alfieri stated hours after the surgery that scarring from prior abdominal surgeries was progressively giving the pope pain.

According to the experts, there was also a possibility of an intestinal blockage if adhesions, or scar tissue, were not removed. According to the pope’s medical staff, no difficulties happened during the procedure or while the pope was recuperating in Gemelli’s 10th-floor apartment allocated specifically for pontiff hospitalization.