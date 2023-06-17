1 killed, 174 detained in riots over ‘illegal’ dargah in Junagadh, police stoned

When a team of civic body representatives served a dargah with a demolition notice, claiming that they would remove an alleged illegal encroachment, confrontations broke out and one person was killed. This caused a major drama, and on Friday night, 200 to 300 people gathered near the dargah and threw rocks at police officers while also setting police vehicles on fire. They also vandalised a police post.

The incident left three policemen, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police, hurt. 174 persons have been detained by the police in relation to the incident.

200–300 individuals may be seen demonstrating against the demolition of the religious building in the incident footage. They can be heard screaming and pelting police cars with rocks.

Police officers replied by firing tear gas rounds at the enraged mob as it began throwing stones at the officers.

The demolition notice had been posted outside the dargah by Junagadh Municipal Corporation representatives who had arrived in front of the Majewadi Gate. According to the city body’s notice, the religious edifice was erected ‘illegally.’

The management would be responsible for the cost of the demolition, and the officials ordered the management five days to provide proof that the dargah was constructed legally or otherwise.

The announcement caused a stir, and yesterday at 9 o’clock, criminals gathered close to the dargah and threw rocks at the police. Large numbers of police officers were dispatched to the scene as the violence spread in order to stabilise the situation. The situation is calm right now.

‘We have rounded up 174 people and our teams were on patrolling duty the entire night. When the mob started pelting stones, we had to fire tear gas shells. One person was killed and suspects have been detained on the basis of the CCTV footage. Now, the Municipal Corporation will decide when the demolition will be carried out,’ police said.