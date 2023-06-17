Investigation into attacks on Indian High Commissions in Canada, US expected to be taken over by NIA

According to sources, the investigation into the attacks on the Indian High Commissions in Canada and the United States would likely be taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The investigation agency is already looking into the attacks on the Indian High Commission in the UK, and now insiders claim the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would likely transfer both cases—the ones involving Canada and the US—to the NIA soon.

The Indian High Commissions in San Francisco and Canada were attacked in March of this year, and two different First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in connection with those attacks by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The Special Cell filed a FIR under the UAPA and the Explosive Act in this case because a grenade was also hurled during the assault on the Indian High Commission in Canada.

A similar assault on the Indian High Commission occurred in San Francisco, California, during the same month.

In this instance as well, the Special Cell filed a FIR under the UAPA.