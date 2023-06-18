Jan Samvaad’ programme to make Yamuna pollution free

The district government has requested proposals from citizens under the ‘Jan Samvaad’ project, officials said on Sunday, taking the first step towards keeping the Yamuna pollution-free. The initial phase of the project began a few days ago, according to officials, who added that the Namami Gange Programme administrators would also be approached for funding.

“With the cooperation of Mathura residents, the district administration has taken a new initiative to make the Yamuna pollution free,” stated District Magistrate Pulkit Khare. It is everyone’s obligation to ensure that the river’s water remains clean.”

“In the first phase, suggestions from the people are being taken to make the river clean under the ‘Jan Samvaad’ programme,” he added. “Efforts will be made in the second phase to reach the problematic areas, and people will be motivated to join the movement,” he continued. According to Anunay Jha, Municipal Commissioner, 31 drains in Mathura and Vrindavan that immediately discharge water and other pollutants into the river have been tapped.

He stated that when the other five untapped drains are tapped, the situation will improve even more. By discharge volume, the Yamuna is the Ganga’s second-largest tributary.