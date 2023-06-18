Monsoon Safety: Foods to Avoid for a Healthy Rainy Season

As the monsoon season arrives, it is crucial to be cautious about the foods we consume to prevent health issues. Here are some foods you should consider avoiding during the monsoon:

1. Leafy vegetables: Leafy greens like spinach, lettuce, and cabbage can be contaminated during the monsoon due to increased moisture. They may carry dirt, bacteria, or worms. Ensure thorough washing and cooking if you choose to consume them.

2. Street food: Street food, although tempting, is often prepared in unhygienic conditions and can lead to foodborne illnesses. It’s best to avoid street vendors during the monsoon to minimize the risk of infections.

3. Raw or cut fruits: Fruits with peels that are difficult to wash properly should be avoided during the monsoon. They may contain bacteria or other contaminants. Opt for fruits that can be easily peeled, like bananas or oranges.

4. Seafood: Freshwater fish, prawns, and other seafood have a higher chance of contamination during the monsoon. Polluted water sources increase the risk of waterborne diseases. It’s better to consume seafood during other seasons.

5. Fried foods: Deep-fried snacks like pakoras, samosas, and bhajiyas are popular during the monsoon but can be heavy and difficult to digest. They can also be prepared in reused or low-quality oil, which can be harmful. Moderation is key if you choose to indulge.

6. Unpasteurized dairy products: Avoid consuming unpasteurized milk, cheese, or yogurt during the monsoon as they can contain harmful bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. Opt for pasteurized and properly stored dairy products.

7. Non-vegetarian food: It’s advisable to limit the consumption of non-vegetarian dishes, especially during the monsoon. The high humidity can lead to quick spoilage, and improper storage or handling can increase the risk of foodborne illnesses.

By being mindful of the foods mentioned above and practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands before eating and cooking food thoroughly, you can safeguard your health during the monsoon season.