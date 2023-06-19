33-year-old man fell to his death from the viewing platform in a tragic incident at the Grand Canyon

In a tragic incident at the Grand Canyon, an unidentified 33-year-old man tragically fell to his death from the Skywalk viewing platform, plummeting approximately 4,000 feet on June 5. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team promptly responded to the scene and discovered the lifeless body of the victim. After being extracted from the canyon, the man was transported to the Hualapai Nation.

The sheriff’s office reported that the technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk on Monday morning at around 9 am. They were called to assist with a 33-year-old male who had fallen over the edge of the Skywalk into the canyon. Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity or confirmed whether the tragedy was accidental or intentional. The Grand Canyon, often known as America’s “deadliest park,” has sadly witnessed previous suicides.

The sheriff’s office stated that two short-haul technicians, specialized in rope rescue, arrived at the scene via a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter. They discovered the victim deceased and subsequently extracted him to the Command Post before transferring him to the Hualapai Nation.

The incident occurred at Grand Canyon West, which is situated on the Hualapai Native American Reservation. The Skywalk, a popular attraction operated by the Hualapai Native American tribe, is a breathtaking 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge extending 70 feet over the rim of the Grand Canyon, offering a clear view 4,000 feet to the canyon floor below. The Grand Canyon Resort website assures visitors of the structure’s safety and strength, claiming that it can bear the weight of seventy fully loaded 747 passenger jets.

It remains uncertain whether the man fell from the Skywalk itself or from the edge of the Grand Canyon, and investigations into the incident are ongoing. The Mojave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has shared the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.

The Grand Canyon has gained a reputation as the “deadliest park” in the United States, with numerous cases of missing persons, deaths, and suicides. Since 2018, at least 56 individuals have been reported missing at the Grand Canyon, and the recorded fatalities within the canyon average around 12 per year, according to Ken Phillips, a former search and rescue agent with the National Park Service. He explained that these fatalities encompass various causes such as heat stroke, lightning strikes, drownings, air crashes, suicides, and accidental falls.