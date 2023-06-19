After BJP MP reports death threat at ‘Peace Room,’ governor of Bengal takes action

Raju Bista, a member of the BJP from Darjeeling, has spoken to the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose’s Peace Room about a death threat received prior to the state’s rural elections.

The State Election Commission (SEC) reported that the Darjeeling District Magistrate was instructed to take immediate action regarding the death threats after the Bengal Governor, upon receiving his complaint, directed the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state’s Chief Secretary to look into the matter.

Additionally, the Governor gave the Peace Room instructions to inform him of the police’s actions to preserve the MP’s life. Bose established a Peace Room at Raj Bhawan on Saturday night in reaction to the recent violence in the South 24 Parganas area to address the concerns of the populace.

The Peace Room was established ‘in view of the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal,’ according to an official statement, according to news agency PTI.

The Peace Room has currently received hundreds of reports of physical assaults and political intimidation. After the Peace Room members have resolved an issue, they present it to the Governor for further action.

The help desk raises the issue with either the state’s chief secretary or the state’s election commissioner. The impacted parties are informed in real-time about the follow-up action while their complaint is being processed.

Workers from the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) engaged in violent fights in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, last week. Bombs were thrown, and in order to contain the situation afterward, the police fired tear gas shells. Two individuals were killed in the violence, and several more suffered injuries; one of them died last week on Friday in a hospital.

Beyond Bhangar, fighting between political parties had damaged the nomination in a number of other districts.