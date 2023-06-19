Case filed against madrassa manager for threatening officer of the minority welfare department

According to police, a charge was filed on Sunday against the management of a madrassa here for allegedly misbehaving with and threatening the divisional deputy director of the minority welfare department. Satish Kumar Singh, SHO of Siddharthnagar police station, said the case was filed against Sultan Ahmad, the management of madrassa Jalal-ul-Uloom, Mahdeiya. He said that Vijay Pratap Yadav, Deputy Director of the Basti Division’s Minority Welfare Department, filed a police report accusing Ahmad of misbehaving with him and threatening him.

Yadav claimed in his complaint that he went to visit the mini-ITI at madrassa Jalal-ul-Uloom, Mahdeiya, but discovered a staff member and two teachers away from work. He claimed that District Minority Welfare Officer Tanmay Pandey, who was on the scene, served a notice on the madrassa manager, requesting clarification by June 17. According to Yadav, after receiving the warning, Ahmad contacted him and threatened him with terrible repercussions.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said that Yadav filmed female students from the mini-ITI in the madrassa without permission. He further stated that a police report will be filed against the officer.