Classified documents from the German defense ministry, accessed by The Bild, suggest that Ukrainian saboteurs may have been involved in the destruction of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, which was heavily shelled earlier this month. The German report claims that Ukrainians are engaging in sabotage beyond the line of contact to weaken Russian forces, and it does not rule out their involvement in the destruction of the pipeline, which is located in territory controlled by Ukraine’s armed forces.

This revelation aligns with the Russian authorities’ version of events, as they had already blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov referred to the incident as a terrorist act carried out by a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group. He stated that the pipeline was blown up near the settlement of Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region, resulting in civilian injuries. The damaged sections of the pipeline are currently being cleared of ammonia residues from the Ukrainian side, and no casualties among Russian servicemen were reported.

The Togliatti-Odessa pipeline, the world’s largest ammonia pipeline, sustained damage due to heavy shelling in a contested area of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region. Ammonia is a crucial component used in nitrate fertilizer production, in which Russia is a leading producer. However, ammonia is also highly toxic and can cause severe respiratory and ocular irritation.

The resumption of supplies via the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline is seen as crucial for the renewal of the Black Sea grain export deal, which was extended in May. Moscow has hinted at the possibility of withdrawing from the deal due to unfulfilled agreements and the lack of reciprocity from the collective West. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that goodwill and political will have their limits, and while no decision has been made yet, Russia is considering an exit from the deal after its expiry. The future of the grain deal remains uncertain as work continues amid challenges and unfulfilled commitments.