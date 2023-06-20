Five IEDs planted by CPI (Maoist) recovered from forest

Five IEDs planted by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) to attack security forces on anti-Naxal operations were seized from a forest in West Singhbhum district on Monday, according to authorities.

The explosives were discovered in the forest near Tumbahaka village during a combing operation, according to SP Ashutosh Shekhar. According to him, the bomb disposal crew defused all of the improvised explosive devices on the scene.

According to officials, the district police has been conducting a huge combing operation since January 11 in response to information about the presence of top Maoist commanders in the district’s Kolhan area.