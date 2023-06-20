Key meeting today with health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in midst of heat wave

According to official sources, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will preside over a high-level conference on Tuesday to assess the country’s public health readiness to handle the current heatwave circumstances.

Dr. V K Paul, a member of Niti Aayog’s Health Committee, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and specialists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will attend the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am, they added.

Deaths from heat stroke have been reported in many parts of the nation over the previous few days, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.