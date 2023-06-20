Married five times, UP man abducts sixth woman, threatens parents says, ‘Will take other daughter too’

A 19-year-old woman of a different religion was allegedly kidnapped by a man who had already been married five times and married her after she changed her religion.

Rashid, who is from the Shamli area of Uttar Pradesh, also threatened the woman’s parents when they filed a police report against him, stating, ‘I will take your other daughter too.’

Four days ago, the woman is said to have abducted from her maternal uncle’s home. The accused threatened the woman’s family after they reported her missing, threatening that if they went to the police, he would also take their other daughter.

Rashid has already had five marriages. Four of his wives are Hindu, and one of them is a Muslim. A grand council of Hindu organisations will be held in the village of Adamapur, Shamli, on June 22 if the woman is not returned within 24 hours, according to a threat from preacher Yashveer Singh of the Baghara Ashram in Shamli. The dude is an Adamapur resident.

On Friday night, Singh and the Bajrang Dal members caused a disturbance at the Babri Police Station. Hindu organisations refer to the situation as ‘love jihad,’ asserting that the Muslim man abducted the woman before forcing her to change her religion in order to marry her.

Police haven’t yet found the woman or taken the accused person into custody. Right-wing extremists frequently refer to Muslim men’s alleged scheme to seduce Hindu women into marrying into their religion as ‘love jihad’ in order to support their claims. Hindutva organisations refer to the plot by Muslims to obtain land tracts as ‘land jihad.’