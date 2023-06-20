Pakistan football team receives visa for SAFF Football Championship in India

The official stated that they were not considering rescheduling the match at this time and that they were working closely with AIFF. Previously, the arrival of the Pakistan football team for the SAFF competition had been delayed due to a delay in processing the visa required to fly to India.

Pakistan was stuck in Mauritius, where they had competed in the Four-Nation Cup tournament prior to the SAFF. Pakistan made a nervous preparation for South Asia’s biggest football competition, finishing last on the table with an all-loss record. Djibouti won the event with an unblemished record.

The adjacent country’s troubles were exacerbated when the Indian Embassy in Mauritius was unable to execute their visa applications due to weekend non-working days. The Pakistan Football Federation had accused the National Sports Board of providing the NOC to travel to India late, while the Board replied that the PFF had submitted the application for NOC after a significant delay.