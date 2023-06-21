Dubai International Airport issues travel advisory

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has issued a travel advisory for passengers. The advisory was issued as the holiday season has begun. DXB informed that it will welcome an estimated 3.5 million passengers between June 20 and July 3. The average total daily traffic may cross 252,000 during this period.

Dubai Airports urged all passengers flying Emirates to use the airline’s home, early and self-service check-in facilities. City check-in options can be availed at ICD Brookfield Place in the DIFC area in Dubai and the dedicated facility in Ajman.

flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours before the departure time of their flight. Passengers flying all other airlines should arrive at DXB no earlier than 3 hours before the scheduled departure time of their flights.

Travellers can use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport’s Terminals 1 and 3. Metro operating times are generally extended during Eid holidays. DXB informed that access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles only.