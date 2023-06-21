Eid Al Adha 2023: Gulf country announces holidays

Riyadh: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) in Saudi Arabia has announced Eid Al Adha holidays for private sector employees. Employees working in the private sector and non-profit workers will get a 4-day.

The Eid Al Adha holidays will start on Tuesday, 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), which corresponds to June 27, and end on Friday, 12 Dhu Al Hijjah, which corresponds to June 30.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia announced that Monday, June 19 will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah. So, Eid Al Adha 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, as it traditionally falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Accordingly, Arafat Day, which is observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, will occur on Tuesday, June 27. In most Islamic countries, the first day of Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, June 28.