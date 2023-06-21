Honda launches 2023 Honda Shine 125 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Honda two-Wheelers India has launched the BS6 OBD-II compliant version of the Shine 125. The bike is available in two variants-y Drum and Disc. The 2023 Honda Shine 125 is priced between Rs 79,800-83,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) for this bike.

The 2023 Honda Shine will be available in five colours- Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic and Decent Blue Metallic. The bike features a bold front visor with chrome garnish, DC headlamp, chrome side covers, new graphics, chrome muffler cover, smart tail lamp and black alloy wheels.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

The bike comes with Engine Start/Stop Switch, Headlamp beam & passing switch, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, and tubeless tyres. It has a ground clearance of 162 mm while the wheelbase stands at 1285mm. The 2023 Honda Shine 125 boasts of a 651mm long single-seat setup.

The 2023 Shine 125 is equipped with BS6 OBD2 compliant 125cc PGM-FI petrol engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) tech which comprises of Unique Honda ACG Starter and Friction Reduction function. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. It has a 5-step adjustable rear suspension and comes with Seal Chain as a standard feature.