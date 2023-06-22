India win 4-0 over Pakistan in SAFF Championship

Sunil Chhetri’s dazzling hat-trick punctuated India’s 4-0 win against Pakistan in their SAFF Championship opening here on Wednesday, as the talisman became the Asian game’s second-highest goalscorer. Iran’s Ali Daei owns the record with 109 goals in 149 games. Chhetri has 90 strikes on his record. India brought their experience and class into play from the start of the match. On a rain-soaked night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Pakistan’s doughty resistance was no match for India’s togetherness and purpose. Chhetri showed flashes of his old effervescent self in the Intercontinental Cup final against Lebanon in Odisha on Sunday, as the Indian captain put on the gas on his ‘home soil’.

“I’m happy to keep a clean sheet, and I’m happy to start the tournament.” Matches in such conditions are never easy. “It’s amazing that so many happy people showed up; this is why we play,” Chhetri stated after the game. India delivered a lavish performance that wowed the stadium’s 22860-strong crowd despite a heavy downpour. On Saturday, India will play Nepal in their second Group A match. It’s worth noting that Chhetri, 38, scored his maiden goal for India’s senior team against Pakistan on June 12, 2005.