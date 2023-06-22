IT raids residences and offices of 13 prominent YouTubers in Kerala

The Income Tax (IT) department raided the homes and offices of 13 notable YouTubers and content creators in Kerala on Thursday, including actress Pearle Maaney. The raids were carried out in several districts, including Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kasargod. According to IT officials, these YouTubers earn more than Rs 1 crore every year, yet their tax returns do not adequately reflect their earnings. “Their IT tax deducted at source is inappropriate,” according to a source. Furthermore, there are concerns regarding the paid promotional content carried by these content makers, according to regulators.

Some YouTubers have also made hidden investments that have not been reported on their tax returns. The raid was organised by the IT Enforcement Wing, which is situated in Kochi. According to IT officials, these YouTubers claim to have no fixed salary and that the monthly payments they receive from YouTube and other social media platforms are based on the viewing of their material. This has resulted in tax payment confusion. The raids began at 9 a.m., and statements from content providers are being recorded. The IT team is also reviewing bank statements and other transaction records pertaining to the revenue collected by these YouTubers.