Regulators in the United States approve the sale of ‘lab-grown’ chicken

Regulators in the United States have granted approval for the sale of “lab-grown” chicken, produced from animal cells, marking the first time such a product has been authorized. Initially, it will be served in upscale restaurants. This milestone is expected to significantly reduce the environmental impact of food production and herald a new era in meat production.

The companies Upside Foods and Good Meat have received the green light from the Agriculture Department, positioning them as the first in the nation to sell meat that is not derived from slaughtered animals. In November, both companies had already obtained clearance from the Food and Drug Administration, and recently the USDA cleared their product labels to ensure accuracy.

These products are commonly referred to as “cell-cultivated” or “cultured” meat, as they are grown in laboratories and ultimately end up on dinner plates. According to Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just, the parent company of Good Meat, this development offers an alternative to the extensive land and water resources required to raise and feed animals that are ultimately slaughtered.

Tetrick further expressed his company’s distinction as the only one selling cultivated meat globally since their launch in Singapore in 2020, now approved to serve consumers in the world’s largest economy.

Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of Upside Foods, emphasized the transformative impact of this approval on the meat industry, leading to a more sustainable future that upholds choice and life.

Following the approval, the first order for lab-grown chicken was placed by three-Michelin-star Chef Dominique Crenn’s restaurant, Bar Crenn, in San Francisco, and it was processed by Upside Foods. Good Meat has also commenced production of its initial batch, which will be sold to celebrity chef and philanthropist Jose Andres, who plans to feature the product in a yet-to-be-disclosed restaurant in Washington, D.C.