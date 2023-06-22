Situation brought under control after explosion, late-night shooting in some areas of Manipur

On Wednesday night, shootings and an explosion were reported in various Manipur districts as the state’s conflict continues.

In the Bishnupur district, there was a reported explosion caused by an IED. According to police, the explosive was placed inside a parked car.

Last night, shooting was reported in the Kangpokpi district. Security forces stepped in and stabilised the circumstance. But between 2-3 in the morning, there was still sporadic shooting.

Shots from automatic small weapons were heard in the Imphal East district close to Urangpat, where another shooting incident was reported. Soldiers from the Assam Rifles responded to the assault and effectively reestablished order.

The Sawonbung-YKPI route was still closed at several points as a result of protests led by Meira Paibis, which added to the disturbance.

Since the past month, there have been numerous reports of clashes in Manipur between Meiteis and tribal people. Kuki is one of the largest tribes of Manipur, where Meitei is the predominate ethnic group.

On the day of Chief Minister Biren Singh’s visit to Churachandpur on April 28, tribal groups in Manipur called for a 12-hour total shutdown in protest against the state government’s survey on protected and/or reserved forests and displacement from villages.

Since then, the crisis has worsened, claiming the lives of over 100 people, leaving thousands homeless, and destroying hundreds of buildings.