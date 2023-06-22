Uganda seeks to increase trade with India

Uganda aspires to enhance commerce with India and invites businesspeople with an interest in Africa to explore exploring Uganda’s diverse commercial and investment opportunities, an East African country’s top official said here Wednesday. According to the official, the country invites corporations to explore investment opportunities in industries like as agribusiness, infrastructure, real estate, and oil and gas. “We are extremely pleased with India and Uganda’s continued cooperation and are reaping the benefits of India’s commitment to the African continent with the ‘Africa matters’ policy,” said Joyce Kikafunda, High Commissioner of Uganda to India. She stated that Uganda is open for business and that there are opportunities in all industries.

Kikafunda was speaking at a roadshow organised by Uganda in order to strengthen the country’s commercial and economic partnership with India. The East African country has focused the road show on tourism, culture, and trade, positioning Uganda as the number one location for commercial investments.