Man drives from Kanpur to Bareilly, pours petrol on himself for girlfriend stops calls

After a fight, a man from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had to travel all the way to Bareilly since his girlfriend had stopped returning his calls. He then walked to the fourth floor of her college building and threatened to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself.

The pair had been dating since Class 9 and had previously resided in the same area in Kanpur. After passing his intermediate examinations, Yogesh gave up studying and began working in a dairy with his family. In the meantime, his sweetheart was accepted into the Faridpur Pharmacy College in Bareilly.

On Tuesday, the man, Yogesh, lost his cool with his girlfriend over something, and the two got into a contentious argument. The woman was outraged by this and decided to block his calls on her phone.

Yogesh left Kanpur to travel to his girlfriend’s college in Faridpur, Bareilly after being unable to contact her.

When he entered the college building on the fourth floor while carrying a bottle of petrol, a high-voltage drama began to play out. Then, after dousing himself in petrol, he made a suicide threat on his girlfriend.

The individual was arrested by college employees and students, who also assaulted him. He was then given to the police after this.