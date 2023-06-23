Open-air concert venue in Colorado becomes a scene of chaos after golf-ball-sized hail rained from the sky

A chaotic scene unfolded at an open-air concert venue in Colorado when attendees of Louis Tomlinson’s concert had to scramble for cover as golf-ball-sized hail suddenly fell from the sky. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday (June 21) at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, just west of Denver, resulted in nearly a hundred people being injured, some with broken bones, cuts, and bruises.

Videos capturing the mayhem were shared on social media, revealing the panic as people screamed and sought shelter from the hailstorm. A Twitter user described the experience as the scariest night of their life, recounting how they found refuge under a sign while sustaining injuries from the hail. West Metro Fire Rescue reported that approximately 90 individuals were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, and images of badly bruised arms were shared by concertgoers.

One Twitter user compared the hailstorm to a scene from a horror movie, sharing a video showing steps covered in a deluge of hail. Some fans managed to find shelter quickly, while others sought refuge under tables to shield themselves from the onslaught.

The hailstorm occurred before Louis Tomlinson was scheduled to perform. The former One Direction star expressed his devastation about the cancellation but assured fans that he would return. He tweeted his gratitude for their passion and sent his love despite not being able to perform.

On the same day, the Storm Prediction Center reported a total of 11 tornadoes across North Dakota, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska. Alongside the tornadoes, numerous reports of strong winds and hail were received. Tragically, at least four people lost their lives in Matador, Texas, due to the severe weather conditions.