100 promising tribal football players to meet PM Modi on June 27

On June 27, over 100 promising tribal football players from three districts, Shahdol, Anuppur, and Umaria, will meet PM Modi at a mango grove in Pakariya village, Shahdol district, eastern Madhya Pradesh.

These aspiring football players and their instructors are part of a two-year-old ‘Football Kranti’ revolution that has taken place in 1,000 villages across three tribal-dominated regions. The grass-roots football success story of West Bengal sparked this revolution.

The Prime Minister, who will be in Shahdol district on June 27 as part of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s ongoing tribal outreach efforts, will first address a programme near Lalpur village to mark the completion of the five Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatras, which began on Thursday in various parts of MP. The start of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission is also expected to honour the day.

The three-tier Football Kranti concept has seen the establishment of football clubs in 1000 villages, with the participation of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Sports Authority of India (SAI), and Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation. The second tier, supported by the AIFF and Reliance Foundation, will see trained coaches shape the best football talents at schools in the three districts, while the third tier will include the best products from the first two tiers being trained at a Mini Soccer Training Academy run by SAI in Bicharpur village.