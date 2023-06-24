Bomb threat call made the SpiceJet office panic

Police stated on Friday that a bomb threat was made to the SpiceJet office in Udyog Vihar, causing panic. The call was received on an airline landline number late Thursday evening, according to authorities. The caller claimed to have hidden a bomb in the office, which would soon detonate.

A team from Udyog Vihar police station, together with a bomb disposal unit and a dog squad, arrived at the premises and searched it. However, following a nearly two-hour check, no suspicious object was discovered at the office, according to the police.

According to police, this was a hoax call made by an anonymous person in order to instill terror. A police report has been filed at the Udyog Vihar police station. “After about two hours of searching, no bomb was discovered there.” On Thursday night, a FIR was filed in this case based on the allegation of a corporate officer. “We have put the number of the unidentified caller under surveillance, and an investigation is underway,” said Udyog Vihar police station SHO Anil Kumar.