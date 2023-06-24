In new violence, Manipur minister’s private godown set on fire by mob, efforts made to torch home

Manipur has experienced ongoing chaos since May 3 as a result of racial conflicts between gangs. In the most recent event, several individuals set fire to a private godown owned by Manipur minister L Susindro in the Chingarel neighbourhood of Imphal East.

According to the police, the building was turned to ashes on Saturday. They claimed that on Friday night, an effort was also made to set fire to the consumer and food affairs minister’s apartment in Khurai in the same area.

The crowd, however, was thwarted from succeeding by an early intervention. According to Manipur Police, authorities used tear gas in many bursts until after midnight to disperse the mob outside the minister’s residence. Police say there were no casualties in that incident.

After inspecting the locations for the construction of pre-fabricated homes for individuals displaced by violent incidents in the state, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh was attacked at the minister’s home a few hours later. According to Singh, the administration is attempting to reunite the impacted families as soon as possible. This is not a one-off occurrence.

The official residence of the state’s minister, Nemcha Kipgen, in Imphal West district was set on fire on June 14 due to the turmoil and violence that has plagued Manipur. RK Ranjan Singh, a Union Minister, had his home attacked, and the following day there were attempts to set it on fire.