Tamil superhero film “Veeran” announced OTT release date

The Tamil superhero film “Veeran” will make its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30, the streaming service announced on Saturday. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, one half of the popular music duo Hiphop Tamizha, takes the lead part in Ark Saravanan’s fantasy-action film, which is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The film debuted in theatres earlier this month. The plot revolves around a young child from Kumara’s Veeranur hamlet who is struck by lightning and falls into a coma. “Veeran” also features Chella, Munishkanth, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Kaali Venkat, and Sassi Selvaraj in pivotal roles.

According to Saravanan, “Veeran” is a family film that introduces Tamil cinema to its first rural Tamil Nadu superhero. “With elements of fantasy, action, drama, and comedy, the film also touches upon the fine line between superstition and faith, making it a very intriguing and entertaining watch for audiences of all ages,” he said in a statement.