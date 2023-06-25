IMD predict heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states. The national weather agency said that conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over some parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Delhi from June 25 to June 27.Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms & lightning is very likely over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from June 25 to June 28. Isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the same period.

Southern states of India except Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms & lightning during the next 5 days.

IMD in its daily weather bulletin predicted isolated heavy rainfall over West and East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on June 25 and 26.