The monsoon is expected to blanket both Delhi and Mumbai within the next two days, an unusual occurrence, according to the India Meteorological Department on Saturday. According to an IMD official, the monsoon has made rapid progress, covering numerous regions including some parts of Maharashtra, the entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most of Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Haryana. The rain-bearing system usually arrives in Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11, and the national capital on June 27.

Although the monsoon has covered a significant portion of north India, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and a large portion of Jammu and Kashmir, it is currently running 10-12 days behind schedule for a significant portion of central India, where a significant number of farmers rely heavily on it. Cyclone Biparjoy, according to D S Pai, a senior scientist at the IMD, influenced the monsoon’s progress over southern India and the bordering western and central sections of the country. The monsoon, which brings rain to northeast and east India, continued active between June 11 and June 23.