Quick and Easy Bread Omelet Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for a delicious bread omelet:

Ingredients:

– 2 slices of bread

– 2 large eggs

– 1/4 cup finely chopped onion

– 1/4 cup finely chopped tomatoes

– 1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers (optional)

– 1 green chili, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)

– 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves (cilantro)

– Salt, to taste

– Black pepper, to taste

– 1 tablespoon oil or butter for cooking

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, crack the eggs and whisk them until well beaten. Season with salt and black pepper according to your taste.

2. Add the finely chopped onion, tomatoes, bell peppers (if using), green chili, and coriander leaves to the whisked eggs. Mix everything together until well combined.

3. Heat oil or melt butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat.

4. Take one slice of bread and dip it into the egg mixture, making sure it is coated on both sides.

5. Place the coated bread slice onto the heated pan. Repeat the same process with the second slice of bread.

6. Cook the bread slices on medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until the bottom side turns golden brown.

7. Flip the bread slices with a spatula and cook the other side for another 2-3 minutes until golden brown and the egg is fully cooked.

8. Once both sides are nicely cooked, remove the bread omelet from the pan and transfer it to a serving plate.

9. Cut the bread omelet into halves or quarters, if desired, for easy serving.

10. Serve hot and enjoy your delicious bread omelet as it is or with ketchup or any sauce of your choice.

Feel free to customize your bread omelet by adding other ingredients like cheese, cooked ham or bacon, or any other vegetables you prefer. Enjoy your tasty and satisfying breakfast or snack!