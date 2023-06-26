In Uttar Pradesh, man commits suicide after shooting wife over jewellery dispute

In Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh, on the night of Sunday and Monday (June 26), a man allegedly shot his wife before killing himself over a jewellery dispute.

According to reports, Deepak Yadav (30) and his wife Shashi Yadav (26), used to argue over jewellery. Even on Sunday (June 25), both of them got into a fight, but the family stepped in to mediate the situation.

Deepak reassured his brother that he would never fight after Sunday’s intense argument. But early on Monday morning, the family heard a gunshot coming from one of the house’s rooms. Shashi was found dead on the bed as they hastily arrived to investigate what had transpired. The family claims that Deepak’s body was found in another room with a gun close by.

A forensic team has arrived at the scene, and police have transferred the remains for postmortem examination. Deepak was getting ready to enter the Army.

‘They used to fight over jewellery. They quarrelled over it again on Sunday. I talked to Deepak, and he assured me that he wouldn’t fight again. Last night, we heard a gunshot and found them dead,’ said Deepak’s brother, Govind Yadav.

‘We got a call that two people had died. After reaching the spot, we found a woman lying dead on a bed, while in another room, a man was found. The man appeared to have shot himself. Their relatives told us the deceased fought with each other over jewellery. A forensic team has been called, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem,’ said Devendra Singh, CO of Shikohabad.