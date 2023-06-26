Vigilance Probes KPCC Chief Sudhakaran, Seeks Wife’s Income Details

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K Sudhakaran, faces further scrutiny as the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau initiates a probe against him. This follows his recent implication as an accused in a multi-crore scam involving fake antiques. The Kozhikode unit of Vigilance is investigating Sudhakaran’s financial sources amid allegations of a witch-hunt by the Opposition. Sudhakaran’s ex-driver, Prashanth Babu, is expected to provide testimony against him, alleging financial misconduct in relation to Congress office construction funds in 2012.

In a related development, the Vigilance has issued a notice to Sudhakaran’s wife, Smitha Sudhakaran, who worked as a teacher, seeking details of her salary since 2001. Sudhakaran has sarcastically remarked on the matter, stating, “Let them find out black money if there is any.” Meanwhile, Sudhakaran has traveled to New Delhi with Opposition leader V D Satheesan to meet senior Congress leaders and discuss the political situation in Kerala. He plans to inform Rahul Gandhi about the details of the case.

The recent arrest of Sudhakaran by the Crime Branch as an accused in the fraud case stems from his association with conman Monson Mavunkal. Allegations were made that Sudhakaran promised to intervene in resolving issues on November 22, 2018, during a visit to Monson’s house. Notably, this action by the Crime Branch comes nearly two years after a photograph of Sudhakaran with Monson had surfaced publicly.