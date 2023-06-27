Boumkwo steps up to run a 100m hurdle race for her country as Belgium stared at disqualification

In a display of remarkable team spirit, Jolien Boumkwo, a Belgian shot putter, showcased her versatility at the recently concluded European Athletics Team Championship in Krakow, Poland. Facing disqualification, Boumkwo stepped up to compete in a 100m hurdle race for her country.

The unexpected need for Boumkwo to participate arose when Belgium’s designated hurdle runners, Anna Zagr and Hanne Claes, sustained injuries, leaving the team in a difficult situation. However, Boumkwo not only completed the race, earning crucial points for her team, but she also managed to navigate the hurdles flawlessly. Her impressive performance garnered applause from everyone in the stadium. A video capturing her race has been widely shared.

Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, Boumkwo expressed surprise at the opportunity, mentioning that she had considered the chances of her having to run the hurdles to be very slim. The New York Times reported her saying, “If I’m going to do this, I want to make the best of it and try to enjoy it.” Boumkwo approached the race with a positive mindset, choosing to focus on making the most of the experience rather than dwelling on her lack of prior experience in hurdle races.

Despite not being nervous about the race, Boumkwo acknowledged the seriousness of the competition and took it hurdle by hurdle. However, she made it clear during her interview with the NYT that her primary focus remains on her shot put career, stating, “I’m not made for hurdling.”

Boumkwo finished last in the race with a time of 32.81 seconds, while Teresa Errandonea of Spain emerged as the winner, completing the race in 13.22 seconds.

Although Boumkwo’s effort was commendable, it wasn’t enough to secure the desired outcome for Belgium. The team finished 14th in the overall standings, trailing behind Greece with 6.5 points. As a result, they were relegated to Division 2.

Despite the team’s less-than-ideal result, Boumkwo’s selfless act and determination to contribute to her team’s success demonstrated the true spirit of sportsmanship.