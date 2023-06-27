Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,480 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price edged higher marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,517 per 10 gram, up Rs 105 or 0.18%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 295.00 at Rs 69,480 per kg.

In the international markets, price of gold surged due to weakening of the US dollar. Price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,928.14 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,937.70. Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,933.85 per troy ounce, up by $4.75 or 0.25% while Silver futures were trading at $22.740, higher by $0.388 or 1.74%.