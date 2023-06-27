DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Adha 2023: Central Bank in Gulf country announces holidays for financial institutions

Jun 27, 2023, 08:52 pm IST

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the Eid Al Adha holidays for all financial institutions in the country. The holiday will commence on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, until Thursday, June 29, 2023.   All financial institutions will resume operations on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Earlier the Amiri Diwan in Qatar  has announced the official holidays for Eid Al Adha. The holidays for employees working in the ministries, other government entities and public institutions will begin on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 and will end on Monday, July 3, 2023. Employees will resume work on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

