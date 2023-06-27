Florida man and his teenage stepson looses their lives during a hike in extreme heat

According to officials and as reported by the BBC, a tragic incident unfolded at Big Bend National Park in Texas, resulting in the deaths of a Florida man and his teenage stepson during a hike in extreme heat.

The unfortunate event occurred when the 14-year-old boy fell ill on the trail and subsequently lost consciousness. Meanwhile, his stepfather was involved in a fatal car accident while attempting to seek help, authorities revealed. The exact causes of their deaths are yet to be determined.

Southern states, including Texas, have been facing a historic heatwave in recent weeks, which has intensified the risks faced by hikers. The National Park Service has actively advised individuals to avoid trails during the afternoon, stay well-hydrated, and limit sun exposure.

The incident took place as the 31-year-old man and his two stepsons were hiking along the Marufo Vega Trail in scorching temperatures of 119°F (48°C). When the teenager fell ill, the stepfather began his journey back to their vehicle to seek assistance, while the boy’s 21-year-old brother tried to carry him back to the trailhead, as reported by the National Park Service.

At around 6:00 PM local time (11:00 PM GMT), the Big Bend National Park’s Communications Centre received an emergency call for assistance.

Tragically, when park rangers and US Border Patrol Agents arrived at 7:30 PM local time, they discovered the lifeless body of the teenager along the trail. The treacherous Marufo Vega Trail winds through unforgiving desert terrain and rocky cliffs, lacking shade or water, making it highly dangerous to undertake during the summer’s scorching heat.

While rescue teams continued their search for the father, they made a devastating discovery at approximately 8:00 PM local time—a crashed vehicle over the embankment at the Boquillas Overlook. Unfortunately, the stepfather was pronounced dead at the crash site. The names of the victims have not yet been released by authorities.

The 21-year-old brother escaped unharmed, though no further details about his condition have been disclosed.

As Big Bend National Park grapples with extreme heat, with temperatures ranging from 110°F to 119°F at lower elevations and along the Rio Grande, officials are closely monitoring the situation and issuing necessary warnings to the public.