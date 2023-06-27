Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of its multi-purpose vehicle model Carens for a software update

The major South Korean automobile company, Kia India, announced on Monday (June 26) that it would be recalling over 30,000 units of its multi-purpose vehicle model, Carens, in order to perform a software update.

According to a statement released by the company, they are voluntarily recalling a total of 30,297 units of the Carens model that were manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.

Kia India emphasized its commitment to responsible corporate practices, stating that regular checks and rigorous testing of components are conducted in accordance with Kia’s global standards. The company initiated the recall campaign to conduct vehicle inspections and, if necessary, provide a free-of-cost software update.

The recall campaign aims to inspect the cluster booting process for any potential errors that could cause the cluster to go blank. The automaker assured customers that utmost care would be taken to minimize inconvenience during the recall campaign.

Affected customers have been advised to contact their respective company-authorized dealers to schedule an appointment.

In late 2022, Kia India also initiated a voluntary recall campaign for over 44,000 units of the Carens MPV to address a potential error in the Air Bag Control Module (ACU) software. The company had previously stated that any identified issues would be fixed free of charge.

It is worth noting that the Kia Carens was awarded the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) for 2023 in January. Additionally, earlier this year, Kia India introduced a new variant for the Carens MPV called the Luxury (O).

In May, Kia India reported selling over 6,000 units of the Carens, marking a 4.08% month-on-month growth. This followed the sale of 6,107 units of the car in April 2023.