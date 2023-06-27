Man defrauded of Rs. 4.15 lakh by fake customs agents outside Delhi airport

Two individuals acting as members of the Customs department allegedly defrauded a 53-year-old man, who works as a worker in Saudi Arabia, of more than Rs 4 lakh in foreign money outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in this city, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Suleman, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, arrived at the Delhi airport early on Sunday morning from Saudi Arabia, according to the FIR. The two accused led Suleman to the parking lot outside the airport while they pretended to be customs agents. They seized his things and passport while travelling.

The allegation claimed that they afterwards drove the victim to Mahipalpur in a different person’s car. In a remote region, the accused pulled over the car and stole the driver’s phone, 19,000 in Saudi Riyads (equal to Rs. 4.15 lakh), and Rs. 2,000 in Indian rupees. According to a police official, they questioned him about where he obtained the foreign currency and cell phone.

According to the police official, the accused then dragged the victim out of the vehicle and fled while claiming to be accompanied by their superior officer. A case has been filed under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating), and an investigation has begun.