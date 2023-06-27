Over attacks on Sikhs, India summons Pakistani envoy, calls for investigation

According to sources who spoke to India Today, India summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission and registered a strong protest against the recent atrocities on the Sikh minority in Pakistan.

According to sources, New Delhi took ‘serious’ note of the four incidents that were recorded between April and June of this year.

The government requested that Pakistani officials ‘sincerely’ investigate the attacks on the Sikh community and submit their findings. The protection and security of minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution, was also demanded of the Pakistani authorities.

A Sikh businessman named Tarlok Singh was shot at by unidentified men on Friday, June 23, and suffered injuries to his leg. On June 24, unidentified men killed another Sikh guy by shooting him. These two incidents happened in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The police believed that the two attacks on Sikh men in Peshawar may be target killings, however the truth will only become clear after a comprehensive investigation. Tarlok Singh’s armed attack is being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

In Peshawar, about 15,000 Sikhs reside, mostly in the Jogan Shah locality. The Sikh community in Peshawar has been the target of multiple attacks. In March, unknown assailants shot and killed a Sikh businessman in the city. A Sikh man named Hakeem shot dead by an unknown assailant inside his Peshawar clinic in September of last year.