UP Police shoots down history sheeter criminal in early morning encounter

Lucknow: A wanted criminal was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Kaushambi district today. The criminal has been identified as Gufran, who was wanted in multiple cases of murder and dacoity.

According to the UP Police, around 5:00 am this morning, a special task force team was conducting a raid in Kaushambi district. Gufran was confronted by the team and opened fire following which the cops retaliated, and in the ensuing cross-firing, he was shot and injured. Gufran was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gufran was wanted in over 13 cases including murder, attempted murder and robbery in Pratapgarh and other districts of Uttar Pradesh. The UP Police had placed a bounty of Rs 1,00,000 for this capture. This is the latest in a series of encounters between UP Police and criminals. Since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, there have been over 10,900 encounters, in which over 185 criminals have been killed.