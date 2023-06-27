V. Venu appointed as Kerala’s Chief Secretary; Sheikh Darvesh Sahib to lead police force.

Dr. V. Venu and Sheikh Darvesh Sahib were appointed as the new Chief Secretary and police chief of Kerala, respectively, in a decision made during a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. Currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Home), V. Venu will assume the role of Chief Secretary until August 31, 2024, while Darvesh Sahib, who currently heads the Fire and Rescue Services in the state, will serve as the police chief until July 31, 2024.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had provided a panel of three officers to the state government for the appointment of the State Police Chief. Among the top contenders for the position were K Padmakumar and Harinath Mishra, both holding the rank of Director General of Police (DGP).

This Cabinet meeting marked the last one attended by the retiring Chief Secretary Dr. V. P. Joy, whose service will conclude on June 30. As the previous three Cabinet meetings were conducted online due to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s foreign travels and subsequent rest, today’s meeting was personally attended by the Chief Minister in light of Joy’s retirement.

Although the Chief Minister has the authority to select the new Chief Secretary and State Police Chief, it was decided to present the matter before the Cabinet for consideration.